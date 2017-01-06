Think you know your ‘Mean Girls’ trivia? Find out next week

People just can’t get enough “Mean Girls” in their lives.
If you think you’re up to snuff when it comes to trivia about the 2004 movie, you may want to go to Rain Cafe and Lounge on Monday.
The bar at 518 E. Douglas is putting on a “Mean Girls” trivia night from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday.
“It’s just so quotable,” said bar manager Angela Leivian. “Everybody up here quotes it all the time.”
The bar puts on trivia nights every Monday, with the help of Quickdraw Studios and local comedian Meghan Welch – and there will be categories on Monday night other than “Mean Girls.”
You can call ahead to reserve a table at 316-261-9000 – the bar says you can sit with them. There’s no cost associated with the trivia, and the winning team gets a $25 gift card to Rain.
“Especially for this week, there’s a lot of excitement about it,” Leivian said, adding that in coming weeks, there will be trivia about “Will and Grace,” “Orange is the New Black,” and other popular topics.
The bar will have $2 wells, $2 domestic bottles and $3 shots of Fireball. It also serves food, and its kitchen closes at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/raincafeandlounge.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
