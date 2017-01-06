Think you know your ‘Mean Girls’ trivia? Find out next week

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

2:11 Urban Interiors By Farmhouse 5 opens at Eaton Place

1:57 Downtown Wichita collision injures four

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:47 Picasso's new mirrors will freak you out