Know exactly where your alcohol comes from at new Old Town bar

1:28 Century II through the years Pause

0:56 Man shot at east Wichita apartment complex

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager

1:29 Highlights of the Scorpion jet

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

10:12 Bill Snyder talks about winning the Texas Bowl

1:14 What makes the Nifty Nut House so crazy during the holidays?

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel