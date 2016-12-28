Final Friday listings (Dec. 30, 2016)

Many galleries in Wichita will not be participating in December’s Final Friday, as most are closed for the holidays and weather conditions in December are not typically ideal for walking outside from one gallery to another.
There are still a few coffee shops and venues that will put on Final Friday events this month, if you’re looking to get out this evening.
Peerless, 919 E. Douglas. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Local illustrator Hannah Scott – known for her involvement with Stamp Yo Face and We Are Wichita – will have artwork on display.
Prairie Vistas Gallery, 3236 E. Douglas. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Music by Cherokee Maidens from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and a public open house of gallery owner John Harrison’s new space in College Hill. About 30 of his landscape photos will be on display and for sale.
Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2611 E. Douglas. 6-8 p.m. Local artist Rhonda Bunch-Davis will have works on display. Coffee available for purchase.
R Coffeehouse, 1144 N. Bitting. 7-9 p.m. Musicians Nikki Moddelmog, Lalanea Chastain and Nikki Stockham will perform new music.
The Donut Whole, 1720 E. Douglas. 7 p.m. A show of light-painting photography by Zach Ledbetter. Show runs through Jan. 26.
Vertigo 232, 232 N. Market. 6-9 p.m. Works from the collection of Don and Evie Hufford will be for sale. The show features 65 paintings, prints and sculptures from the 1960s through the 2000s.
