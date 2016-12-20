The circus is coming to town – for one night only

For one night only, Hartman Arena will play host to a circus, the arena recently announced.
The Super Spectacular Circus – a show with acrobats, aerialists, animals and clowns – will come to the arena at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
The circus will feature flying trapeze artists, contortionists, a “human cannonball,” elephants led by Catherine Carden and tigers in the hands of trainer Ryan Easley.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. that day to allow for meet-and-greets with the performers, animal rides and more festivities.
Tickets for the circus are $18 for adults and $16 for ages 12 and under.
Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. They may also be purchased at the Hartman Arena box office, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
