‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hough siblings returning to Wichita area

Powerhouse dance duo Derek and Julianne Hough announced a new nationwide tour Wednesday that will stop at Park City’s Hartman Arena in June.
It’s a welcome return for the siblings, known as professional dancers on “Dancing with the Stars,” whose performance at the arena in 2014 was the first stop on their first co-headlined tour.
That performance was received with rave reviews, and the success of the 2014 tour prompted another in the summer of 2015.
The duo’s two-hour song-and-dance extravaganza, Move Live on Tour, has been updated, revamped, and made even more grandiose, according to a news release announcing the concert. Hence the tour’s name, Move – Beyond – Live on Tour.
The tour comes to Hartman Arena at 7:30 p.m. June 2.
Tickets range from $49 to $84, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or in person at the Hartman Arena box office.
Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase VIP ticket packages through www.moveliveontour.com, which give fans a chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet-and-greets with the Hough siblings.
Both the Hough siblings are fresh off completing season 23 of the popular ABC show, on which Julianne Hough was a judge and Derek Hough was one of the professional dance partners.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments