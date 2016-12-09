10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Dec. 9-11)

As the holidays approach and you’re frantically confirming last-minute holiday travel plans, there’s nothing like a weekend to calm the mind.
I don’t know about you, but this week was one of the busiest I’ve had in quite some time.
This weekend will be a perfect time to unwind and relax.
In Wichita, most of the social events going on are holiday-related, as I’m sure will be the case until January.
Use this guide to the top Wichita-area events this weekend to help plan your days:
FREE: “A Christmas Carol ... Scrooge” at Central Community Church
7 p.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sat., Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple
Readers have been telling me to feature this in my weekly listing, as they have raved about the production. You also can’t beat free. Central Community Church is hosting a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” in conjunction with StageDoor43 Productions. Free tickets are available at the church office.
Details: Free. 316-943-1800
Paw Patrol Live
6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m., 3:30 p.m. Sat., Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas
The popular Nick Jr. show comes to Wichita for a live performance this weekend at Century II. The show is about a boy who goes on adventures with his six rescue dogs. There will be various audience participation segments throughout the show.
Details: $17.60-$77. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100
FREE: Drive-Through Christmas
6 to 9 p.m. Fri., Sat., Sun., Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock.
Re-enactors stage a real-life Bethlehem that people can drive through, complete with live camels, sheep, cows and other animals. Donations are accepted for the Kansas Food Bank and for the 184th Family Support Organization at McConnell Air Force Base.
Details: Free
MTYP’s “A Christmas Carol”
7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Mary Jane Teall Theater, 225 W. Douglas
Music Theatre for Young People is putting on a musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” this weekend, just in time for the holidays. The show has music by Alan Menken, of Disney fame, and Lynn Ahrens. The production, which features some of the top high-school theatre students from the area, will have performances on Friday and Saturday night, as well as a Sunday matinee.
Details: $12 adults in advance, $15 adults at the door, $10 students. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100
Season’s Treatings
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd.
If you’re up for a chilly outdoor stroll in the Sedgwick County Zoo on Saturday, you can watch the zoo animals, who are in for a unique treat. Every year, the zoo feeds its animals special holiday-themed treats during Season’s Treatings. For a schedule of what animals will be fed when, follow this link. Admission to Season’s Treatings is included with regular zoo admission.
Details: $14.95 ages 12-61, $9.95 ages 3-11, $11.95 ages 62+
Christmas at the Campbell Castle
6 to 9 p.m. Sat., Campbell Castle, 1155 N. River Blvd.
Riverside’s historic Campbell Castle will be decorated for the holidays, and will open for public tours this Saturday night. Tickets are $10 apiece, and you can make reservations by following this link. There will be carolers present to provide an extra dose of holiday cheer.
Details: $10
College Hill Holiday Lights Trolley Tour
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sun., East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas
This annual trolley tour is a fun way to see Christmas lights in the College Hill area, one of Wichita’s top destinations for holiday lights. The trolley will set out from East Heights United Methodist Church, which is putting on its annual Living Nativity event to coincide with the trolley tour.
Details: $8. Tickets can be bought at Traditions, 3220 E. Douglas, or at the church on the night of. 316-685-0745
Wichita Chamber Chorale Christmas concert
7:30 p.m. Sat., East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas
3 p.m. Sun., Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N. Clifton
The Wichita Chamber Chorale’s Christmas concert, “Sounding Joy – Simple Gifts,” is this weekend. See some of the top choral talent in the city perform traditional Christmas classics.
Details: $20 general admission, $15 seniors, $5 students. www.wichitachorale.com, 316-262-1487
Christmas concert from the Heart of America Men’s Chorus
7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., De Mattias Hall, Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick
The Heart of America Men’s Chorus’ Christmas concert features music from well-known holiday movies, including “White Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Groups of 10 or more can call 316-708-4837 for a discount.
Details: $15 general admission, $5 students.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
3 p.m. Sun., Century II Concert Hall
If you missed the Trans-Siberian Orchestra show recently at Intrust Bank Arena, Mannheim Steamroller offers another classic Christmas concert experience this Sunday. Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis’ show features the Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller, along with many multimedia effects.
Details: $53.90-$71.50. www.wichitatix.com, 316-303-8100
