10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Dec. 2-4)

Well, December is upon us, and that means we’re full-swing into the holiday season.
It’s now socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music on the radio, among other things.
And downtown Wichita has its Christmas lights up – except that, unfortunately, the classic dragon-in-the-fountain display doesn’t seem to be lighting up properly.
As you can guess, most events in the Wichita area this weekend have retreated indoors, but there are some outdoor events as well, if you prefer to get bundled up when you celebrate the holidays.
Use this guide to the top Wichita-area events this weekend to help plan your days:
FREE: Wade Hampton Home Art Show
6 to 10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat., 417 N. Quentin
Popular Wichita artist Wade Hampton is hosting his third annual home art show at his College Hill abode. If you’re in need of one of his 100 new drawings or 15 paintings, you’ll probably want to swing by at least for a bit. It’s free. If you want to buy anything, be prepared to pay for it on the spot.
Details: Free
See Illuminations and Victorian Christmas at a discount
5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri., Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon; Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
I wrote about this deal earlier this week, but in case you didn’t see it, Old Cowtown Museum’s annual Victorian Christmas event begins Friday evening and runs for two weekends. Botanica, whose Illuminations is open every night from 5:30 to 8:30 through Dec. 31 (except Dec. 24 and 25), is partnering with Cowtown to produce a dual-admission ticket to both Victorian Christmas and Illuminations. Tickets must be purchased in person at either museum. You don’t have to go to both places on the same night – when you enter one attraction, the museum will rip off that half of your ticket. You can then bring the other half to the other attraction at any time.
Details: Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for children 3-12. www.oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323; www.botanica.org, 316-264-0448
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Intrust Bank Arena
7:30 p.m. Fri., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
One of the most quintessential holiday concerts you could attend, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Intrust Bank Arena on Friday night. The band’s “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour presents multiple hours of rock-opera that’s sure to leave your head spinning with pyrotechnical effects, laser lights and wailing guitars. And Christmas.
Details: Tickets $47-$77, www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Choral Christmas concerts at WSU, Friends, Newman
Individual concert times listed below.
If you’re a fan of choral music, this weekend affords you the opportunity to see the best Christmas music all three universities in town have to offer – and you can plan to see all three concerts if you plan carefully. The 54th annual Candlelight Concert at Wichita State features its four choirs plus strings, brass, woodwinds, organ and percussion. The Friends University Candlelight Concert features its Singing Quakers, Concert Choir, Jazz Vocal Ensemble and Choral Union. Newman’s Christmas concert features its Troubadours, Chorale and special guests the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School Madrigals. Friends’ Singing Quakers will perform the Kansas premiere of “See, Amid the Winter’s Snow” by Dan Forrest. Newman’s singers will perform selections from John Leavitt’s “What Sweeter Music: A Cantata for Christmas,” which some of its members, with the Bishop Carroll choir, premiered at New York City’s Carnegie Hall last week.
Details:
Wichita State concert: 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 4 p.m. Sun., Wiedemann Hall, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount; $12 adults, $10 for seniors, faculty, staff, military, $6 for students or children, www.wichita.edu/fineartsboxoffice, 316-978-3233
Friends concert: 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Sebits Auditorium, Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University. $16 adults, $13 seniors and students. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
Newman concert: 3 p.m. Sun., De Mattias Hall, Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick. $8 adults, $5 students. www.newmanu.edu, 316-942-4291
FREE: Ladypreneurs Sharefair
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat., Iasis Christian Center, 1914 E. 11th St.
Sistahs Can We Talk is putting on its first-ever Ladypreneurs Sharefair this Saturday at Iasis Christian Center, 1914 E. 11th St. The event is an effort to “highlight and showcase our ladypreneurs within the Wichita and surrounding areas.” If you want to help women-owned local shops selling jewelry, crafts, baked goods, clothing and more, stop by. The local Younglife group will sell food to snack on while shopping. Attending the Sharefair is free.
Details: Free, www.facebook.com/sistahscanwetalk
FREE: Custom-made Christmas decor for purchase at Harvester Arts
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington
You know what you need? You need a unique, artist-designed Christmas tree for your home this holiday season. Harvester Arts is putting on an event this weekend that’s offering just that. There will be crafts, ornaments, wreaths, other decorations and baked goods available for purchase at the Old Town gallery on Saturday and Sunday.
Details: Free, www.harvesterarts.com, 316-530-2203
FREE: Carriage rides, holiday movie in Old Town
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Old Town Square, 353 N. Mead
This Saturday, traditional horse-drawn carriage rides will continue from noon to 4 p.m. in Old Town, originating from outside the Old Town Warren. Before the carriage rides start, you can catch a free screening of “A Christmas Carol” at 10 a.m. at the Old Town Warren theater, 353 N. Mead. With the forecast potentially calling for Wichita’s first snow early Saturday, be sure to bundle up if you do decide to head out.
Details: Free
Jeff Dunham at Intrust Bank Arena
5 p.m. Sat., Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman
Ventriloquism is in. Although for popular comedian Jeff Dunham, it was never really “out.” Dunham is bringing his “Perfectly Unbalanced Tour” to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday. Dunham, known for his ventriloquism act, is somewhat of an Intrust Bank Arena regular, previously playing there in 2013 and 2012.
Details: Tickets $48.50, www.selectaseat.com, 855-755-7328
Chase Rice at the Cotillion
7 p.m. Sat., the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg
Saturday night affords you the opportunity to get those cowboy boots scootin’ at the Cotillion. Country singer Chase Rice will perform there on Saturday evening. Rice, who co-wrote the hit Florida Georgia Line song “Cruise,” is bringing his “Everybody We Know Does Tour” to Wichita, which also features openers Ryan Hurd and Lacy Cavalier. All ages are welcome.
Details: Tickets $30 in advance, $35 day of show. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
Lights on the River/Mayor’s Tree Lighting
5 p.m. Sun., Kennedy Plaza, 225 W. Douglas
The Mayor’s Tree Lighting has been scheduled to coincide with Lights on the River this year. Lights on the River is a holiday event put on by Wichita Clean Streams, in which people can purchase small, light-up floating balls to float down the river. There will also be a holiday DJ, food trucks, winter wagon rides, a s’mores station and a fireworks display in addition to the lantern launch. Before the event, at 5 p.m. Sun., Mayor Jeff Longwell will officially light the city’s Christmas tree on Kennedy Plaza. After that, trolleys will shuttle people to the Lights on the River, where there will be a fireworks display around 6 p.m. Sun.
Details: Free. www.wichitacleanstreams.com
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
