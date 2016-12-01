Cabaret might just feature the next budding Broadway star

It’s not out of the question for one of Amy Menas’ Studio Singers to hit the big time.
It happened with then-12-year-old Timothy T.V. Cao two years ago, when he was cast in “Matilda: The Musical” on Broadway.
So if you come and see her students at their “Kids Cabaret for a Cause” at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Independent School, you could be getting in on the ground floor.
All 45 of her Studio Singers – mostly aspiring music theater students – will perform both Broadway Christmas tunes and general “satirical Christmas songs you might not have ever heard of,” Menas said.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” she said. “We’ve got one Hanukkah song we’re doing that’s a lot of fun.”
Menas has hosted these “kids cabarets” every few months since April 2015, but this is the first time the event will be held at The Independent School, 8317 E. Douglas.
Previously, they were at the Donut Whole, but the Studio Singers soon outgrew that space.
“Since Michael Carmody at the Donut Whole was so generous to let us use his space, we’re providing and selling Donut Whole doughnuts at intermission,” Menas said. “My kids were very sad they weren’t going to have the doughnuts – that was a very fun part for them participating in the cabaret.”
Menas has taught private vocal lessons for more than 25 years but has led the Studio Singers for about four years, she said. Her students are ages 7 to 18.
Her students have played roles with Music Theatre Wichita, Music Theatre for Young People, Wichita Children’s Theatre, Wichita Scottish Rite Signature Theatre and even at Music Theatre Kansas City.
Proceeds from the “Kids Cabaret for a Cause,” which has a $5 suggested donation for entry, will benefit the KFDI Christmas Crusade.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
‘Kids Cabaret for a Cause’
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
Where: The Independent School Upper School Auditorium, 8317 E. Douglas
What: 45 students with The Studio, Amy Menas’ private vocal instruction studio, will perform Christmas songs from Broadway and elsewhere as a fundraiser for KFDI’s Christmas Crusade
Admission: Free; $5 suggested donation
