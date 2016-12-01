Future of Riverfest posters, button art in your hands

It’s River Madness.
If you’ve got a knack for poster and button design, Wichita Festivals wants you.
Riverfest 2017, with the theme of “River Madness,” is in need of poster/button artists to design artwork for the festival, and there’s $3,500 in it for the winner of the contest.
Every year, Wichita Festivals solicits community art submissions for Riverfest, and elements of the winning artist’s design are incorporated into all elements of Riverfest – buttons, T-shirts, banners, website banners and other advertisements.
You had better get started now, though, if you haven’t already. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 14.
Designs must be original artwork and must not closely resemble prior Riverfest buttons and posters.
For full details on the contest and for information about how to enter, visit www.wichitariverfest.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
