Pop/R&B singer JoJo coming to Wichita

JoJo, who burst onto the music scene in 2004 with her single “Leave (Get Out),” is coming to Wichita in April as part of her Mad Love Tour.
She will perform on April 18 at the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg.
Tickets are $20 and will go on sale Dec. 9.
The 25-year-old singer recently released the album “Mad Love,” led by the single “F*** Apologies,” which featured rapper Wiz Khalifa. She spent the summer touring as an opening act for girl group Fifth Harmony.
For more information, visit www.iamjojoofficial.com.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments