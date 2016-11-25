Plenty of handmade gifts at local Etsy show

Chances are good that you’ve heard of Etsy.
Chances are perhaps not so good that you’ve heard of the local people operating Etsy shops.
The website, sort of like a 24/7 online crafts fair, offers no way for people to search stores by location.
Helen Danler and Dara Schoenthaler of Flint Hills Events are changing that.
On Saturday, 51 Etsy shops based in the Wichita area will exhibit goods at the Wichita Etsy Local show.
The Eagle caught up with three local Etsy creators in town in advance of the show.
An and Giang Le, Papercute
An Le opened her shop, Papercute, in 2010.
Since then, the Papercute team has expanded to include three people.
If there’s one thing she’s learned from her six years on Etsy, it’s that it’s a hustle.
“With a capital H-U-S-T-L-E,” she said. “Etsy has completely blown up with all kinds of products. No one’s a special snowflake. We all are special snowflakes, but it’s hard to be the unique one out there.”
Papercute sells origami jewelry, accessories, cards and, most recently, apparel and soaps.
It sells to a somewhat niche market, she said, but awareness of the products has been increasing in the past year. Papercute recently exhibited at Air Capital Comic Con and the Wichita Asian Festival.
“We’re Vietnamese, so we like to put a lot of our culture into our products, along with other Asian cultures,” An Le said.
There are now three people on the Papercute team – An Le, Giang Le and Sha Le. Giang and Sha are sisters; An is no relation.
Both An and Giang Le have full-time jobs outside the business, but they hope to one day be able to do Etsy full time.
“Wichita is kind of opening up in the arts and crafts,” An Le said. “As I’m in all of these craft shows that happen ... I’ve seen a lot of craft shows start and see them grow. It’s really interesting to see that growth here in Wichita.”
Heather Byers, Feather B
Heather Byers makes stuffed animals of all sorts – from elephants to octopuses to superheroes.
Her Etsy shop, Feather B, sells those stuffed animals, and Byers said the business is slowly growing.
“Etsy’s a place where you have to put in a different kind of work to make it grow,” Byers said. “You have to have a decent number of listings on there and ... add new things all the time, or else your listings end up at the bottom of the search pages. You have to put the work into it daily, really – otherwise your stuff just gets lost.”
Byers has expanded beyond Etsy in recent months – teaming up with TISSU Sewing Studio in Clifton Square to host “Make Your Own Pokemon Plushie” nights as well as “Make Your Own Superhero Plushie” nights.
Soon, she plans to move into a studio space in Sutton Place to make more plushies – and display mixed-media art.
“I have a studio space at MakeICT – that’s where I started, and that’s been a great experience,” she said. “The community is really cool, to have that collective of creative people, but I’m just also looking for space to be able to grow some more.”
She said she is looking forward to the Wichita Etsy Local show, because it’s easier to sell textile products like hers in person.
“You can really feel and see what it is you’re getting,” Byers said. “Online, it’s so difficult because you have to have the perfect photography to convey what this fabric feels like.”
Lauren Richardson, My Pink Airplane
Lauren Richardson splits her time between being an air ambulance pilot for EagleMed and sewing products for My Pink Airplane, her Etsy store.
The store was founded earlier this year, she said, and she’s starting to delve into Etsy.
Most of the items at My Pink Airplane are baby blankets, burp cloths and other baby-related things.
“I have a lot of friends that were starting to grow their families, and I wanted to give them something special,” Richardson said. “I gave them baby blankets ... as well as the burp cloths, and my friends loved them. They kept asking if I had more. It kind of blossomed from there.”
She regularly works for a week, then has a week off – affording her plenty of time to pursue her passion for sewing.
“It’s always great to be able to share the things I can make with other people,” she said. “Having somebody else pay for my hobby is fantastic.”
Why is her store called My Pink Airplane?
As a pilot, she said, it’s always been her dream to buy a pink airplane.
“A lot of people joke that pilots don’t make that much money – they say you’re never going to get a plane of your own,” she said. “Eventually, if (Etsy) would let me buy my pink airplane, that would be wonderful, but at this point, I’m just kind of taking orders as they come along.”
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Wichita Etsy Local trade show
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hotel at Old Town Conference Center, 210 N. Mosley
What: 51 local Etsy makers will sell their unique, handmade items in person
Admission: Free
