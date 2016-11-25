Wichita band to know: Nathan Williams Quintet

Buckley Clayton had a career as a runway model in Poland a few years ago, but the Wichita-raised 28-year-old gave all of it up.
Clayton, a talented jazz trumpeter and pianist, left Wichita in 2010.
At the time, it was just a really depressing place.
“At the time, it was just a really depressing place,” he said.
Clayton, a 2006 Southeast High graduate, who left with no idea what he was going to do, or where he was going to go, eventually landed in Warsaw, Poland.
As a black American, Clayton was a commodity in Poland’s fashion world, he said.
One day, while he was riding on a bus, a Russian woman asked him if she could sculpt a bust of his head. She paid him for it, so why not?
About a week later, he said, he received an unsolicited phone call from a Polish agency, asking if he could participate in a runway show the next week.
“Ever since then, it’s been kind of like this hustle for me,” he said.
When he wasn’t modeling, he was playing jazz at night with Polish musicians in nightclubs. He created the pseudonym “Nathan Williams” for himself, and continues to use that moniker.
Clayton, who had no modeling experience prior to Poland, said it was a job he “absolutely hated.”
“I used to work at PetSmart, and I’d probably rather work at PetSmart,” he said.
So Clayton found solace in jazz music.
Soon, though, he wanted to escape the fashion world he had stumbled into. Plus, he said, he’d “grown somewhat homesick.”
“This was the time of the old airport, and visiting – smelling – this place … it’s like something in the walls of this place,” Clayton said. “When you leave and you start thinking about … driving down Kellogg, something about it makes you miss home.”
Clayton returned to Wichita in 2013 and now gives private lessons. He said he focuses primarily on the piano, “playing legit music instead of the improvisational.”
You can catch some of the Nathan Williams Quintet’s improvisational jazz live from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Central Standard Brewing.
In the meantime, catch a live performance from the group on Underground Press at Kansas.com.
Nathan Williams Quintet in concert
When: 8 to 11 p.m. Fri., Nov. 25
Where: Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood
Admission: Free
