8 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

Thanksgiving is inching closer and closer, and, as has seemingly become the tradition in recent years, that means all of the Christmas decorations are up at area retail stores.
I can’t blame you for wanting to feel the holiday cheer early, or wanting a peppermint mocha in one of Starbucks’ nice red cups, but at least savor the Thanksgiving season while you can.
Christmas decorations can wait; there are plenty of things to do until then, and even before Thanksgiving.
If you’re looking for the top things to do in Wichita this weekend, then look no further:
Commemorate Veterans Day
Many Veterans Day events have already happened, but there are plenty of events planned for Friday. For a full listing of these events, click here. In Wichita, some restaurants are also offering free or discounted meals to veterans on Friday. You’ll find that information here. It’s not listed on there, but Rose Hill General and Cosmetic Dentistry, 106 E. Yeager in Rose Hill, is providing free dental care to veterans from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. You don’t have to be limited to thanking our country’s veterans on Friday only, though. Thank them any chance you get for their sacrifices.
Go rock climbing
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun.
Bliss Bouldering and Climbing Complex is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend, offering discounted day passes to climb at the facility. Dave Graham, one of the world’s most prolific and successful climbers, will be at Bliss offering pro-tips, signing autographs and giving a presentation. There will be other fun activities, giveaways, and contests throughout the weekend. Climbers of all experience levels welcome (even those who have never climbed before).
Bliss Bouldering and Climbing Complex, 11114 E. 28th St. North, $8 for a day pass, equipment rental (harness, shoe, chalk bag) is $9.50. www.climbbliss.com, 316-831-1479
Make a gingerbread house
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.
It’s never too early for gingerbread houses, especially when the weather’s starting to get a tad chilly. This weekend, you can decorate a gingerbread house while exploring Exploration Place, all as a benefit for the Assistance League of Wichita.
Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd., $9.50 ages 12-64, $8 seniors, $6 ages 3-11, $5 for Assistance League and Exploration Place members, ages 2 and under free, includes admission to Exploration Place. www.exploration.org, 316-660-0600
Watch a play at Newman
8 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.
Newman University’s Theatre Department is premiering a play written by its director of theatre, Mark Mannette, this weekend, called “Premature Burial.” Adapted from Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Premature Burial,” the play focuses on a love triangle among three disparate characters.
Jabara Flexible Theater, Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick. $10 general admission, $5 seniors, Newman faculty/staff, and non-Newman students. Free for Newman students.
See your favorite works of art like never before
7 to 10 p.m. Sat.
Once a year, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church hosts a fundraiser called Night of the Living Art. During that fundraiser, 30 famous pieces of art from artists like Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Botticelli will be brought to life by volunteers dressed as the art. There will be food, drinks, a live and silent auction, and more. The money raised at the fundraiser will go to the church and St. Anthony Family Shelter.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 125 N. Quentin. $75. www.nightofthelivingart.com, 316-214-1885
Plymouth Fine Arts Series performance
7:30 p.m. Sat.
If you’d like to spend your Saturday night with a fine classical performance in College Hill, this is the event for you. The next concert in the Plymouth Fine Arts Series, which was restarted only this year, features Shirley Sprunger King on organ, Lorraine Miller on flute and Camille Burron on cello. The concert will be followedby a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N. Clifton., $15. www.plymouth-church.net, 316-684-0221
Unite with other comic book fans
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.
The Air Capital Comic Con is this weekend at the Century II Convention Hall, and it offers fun and insightful activities for comic book fans of all stripes. Some of the sessions include a costume contest, authors panel, comic writing session, self-publishing comics, and “cosplay 101.”
Century II Convention Hall, 225 W. Douglas. $6 in advance, $8 at the door or $15 for a weekend pass. $5 for youth 13-18. www.wichitatix.com, www.aircapcomiccon.com
Eat a Jewish deli-style meal
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.
The annual Deli Day fundraiser at Congregation Emanu-El is Wichita’s once-a-year chance to sample Jewish deli-style meals. My colleague Denise Neil has all the information you could need on this year’s Deli Day, which sounds like a fantastically yummy way to spend your Sunday lunch.
Congregation Emanu-El, 7011 E. Central. $15, includes a choice of corned beef sandwich dinner or a brisket dinner, each served with a variety of traditional Jewish deli sides. 316-684-5148
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
