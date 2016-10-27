Where to find family-friendly Halloween fun this weekend

Finding Halloween fun fit for the whole family in Wichita is not especially difficult.
Many churches and other organizations are hosting safe trunk-or-treat events, as well as other family-friendly Halloween events.
It’s certainly not especially difficult now that you have this listing.
Use this chronological list to help plan your Halloween weekend to best maximize costume time and general merriment.
Friends University’s Trick-or-Treat Off the Street
6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27
Friends University Village, 628 S. Hiram
A unique Halloween event at Friends University allows kids 12 and younger (accompanied by their guardians) to play games and collect candy throughout the residence halls. Students who live in the dorms have volunteered to give candy to kids who come knocking – a map of which doors to knock on will be provided at the event.
Admission: Free
Wichita Eagle Haunted Food Trucks
5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas
The Wichita Eagle hosts its third annual Haunted Food Trucks event Friday evening in the parking lot of its building in Old Town. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes to this food truck rally, which will also feature trick-or-treating with Eagle staff members. Food trucks on-site will include The Flying Stove, B.S. Sandwich Press, Big Chill, Funky Monkey Munchies, Let’m Eat Brats, The Garden of Eatin’, The Brown Box Bakery, Lolo’s Crepes, Noble House, Kona Ice, Sunflower Espresso and The Big Apple.
Admission: Free (but the food is not)
Halloween in the Park
6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. Ninth St.
The Wesley Children’s Foundation is hosting a free night of trick-or-treating and Halloween fun on Friday. Children can get a free stuffed bear at the Teddy Bear Clinic, trick-or-treat at sponsors’ booths and learn about Halloween safety.
Admission: Free
Blacklight dodgeball
5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
Wichita Parisi, 600 S. Tyler
Sporty kids 12 and younger can play blacklight dodgeball at the Wichita Parisi sports club Friday evening for $5 per child. High school students and those older can participate in a tournament-style competition starting at 8 p.m. with five-person teams. Admission for a five-person team is $50. Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 27, and you can register at www.onlinesportsupport.com.
Admission: $5 for ages 12 and younger
All-night skate at Carousel Skate Center
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28., to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Carousel Skate Center, 312 N. West
Families with restless kids (and restless adults) can enjoy roller skating through the wee hours from Friday to Saturday. The adult-supervised event will include a haunted house (after midnight), free glow sticks, a candy scramble, costume contest, various “spooky treats” and games, megadances and more, all after midnight. Admission includes skate rental, pizza slice and small drink at 11:30 p.m. and doughnut and juice at 3 a.m., lots of giveaways and fun Halloween events from 1 to 6 a.m.
Admission: $17 in advance, $20 on Friday. www.carouselsk8ks.com, 316-942-4505
Night of the Living Zoo
6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30
Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
The Sedgwick County Zoo has three nights of not-too-spooky Halloween-themed activities for the whole family this weekend. Night of the Living Zoo features pumpkin bowling, beanbag tosses and other festivities. Some animals will be on display, but most will not be out. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Admission: $7 in advance (at QuikTrip locations or at the zoo’s website), $9 at the gate for the public, $7 for zoo members. www.scz.org, 316-660-9453
Pumpkins at the Park
6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30
Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins, Goddard
Tanganyika’s annual Halloween event returns with a new attraction, the “Zombie Task Force Paintball Experience,” in which guests pay extra to shoot zombies with paintballs in an attempt to defend the denizens of Tanganyika against zombie invasion. There are also haunted trick-or-treating, inflatables, a waterfall light show, a steel “cage maze of doom” and more. For adults, alcohol will be available for purchase.
Admission: $12 for adults and ages 3-11, $6 for ages 2 and under. www.twpark.com, 316-794-8954
All Star Adventures’ Halloween specials
6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29, and 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
All Star Adventures, 1010 N. Webb
The east Wichita All Star Adventures is offering Halloween specials all weekend. On Friday, a family of four can get unlimited mini-golf and 100 arcade tokens for $24.95, plus tax. Additional guests can be added for $5 each. On Saturday, $29.95 (plus tax) will get you four go-kart rides and 40 arcade tokens. On Sunday, you can get unlimited mini-golf, bumper cars and outdoor amusement rides – the last night of the season its outdoor rides will be open – for $17.95 (plus tax). Go-kart rides can be added for $5 each.
Admission: $24.95 for the Friday special, $29.95 for the Saturday special, $17.95 for the Sunday special. See above for specials. Does not include tax.
Trick-or-Treat Street
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Wichita Children’s Theatre and Dance Center, 201 S. Lulu
Trick-or-Treat Street, the popular Halloween event hosted by the Wichita Children’s Theatre, is back. Children ages 2-10 can enjoy trick-or-treating in their Halloween costumes with the different costumed volunteers inside the theater. This year, there are some new attractions: inflatables, catered lunch and dinner from Two Brothers BBQ, bingo, indoor games, costume parades, a decorated pumpkin raffle, dance class demonstrations, photos with characters from “The Wizard of Oz” and trunk-or-treat in the parking lot with cars from Parks Motors. The event is a fundraiser for the theater.
Admission: $5 per person, $2 trick-or-treat punch card, $7 catered meal from Two Brothers BBQ. 316-262-2282
A non-GMO Halloween at Natural Grocers
2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Natural Grocers, 1715 N. Rock Road
Kids (or parents) who may be into non-GMO foods will be happy to see this Halloween event at Natural Grocers on Saturday. Good4u non-GMO treats will be handed out, and kids can make their own “spooky snack mix” and more.
Admission: Free
Kidgits Boo Bash
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive
Members of Simon’s Kidgits Club at Towne East Square have access to a “spooktacular” time Saturday morning/afternoon in the Sears court. Non-Kidgits members can join at the event for free. Costumes are encouraged. Some of the activities on-site: Cinderella and Spider-Man meet and greet, pumpkin and trick-or-treat bag decorating, treats from Great American Cookies, candy from Candyopolis, a visit with I9 Sports and a Halloween photo booth.
Admission: Free
Hay, Hooves and Halloween
4-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30
Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
Have you ever seen a zombie gunfight? If not, Old Cowtown Museum is the place to be this weekend. The museum is putting on two nights of fun activities for the whole family – including games, dancing and other festivities. You can hear spooky stories about Cowtown and have fun interacting with the period re-enacters.
Admission: $5 for all ages. www.oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323
All Star Sports Family Fun Night
6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
All Star Sports, 8333 W. 21st St.
All Star Sports’ west Wichita location is offering unlimited attractions for the whole family Sunday evening for about $20 per person. An action-packed alternative to trick-or-treating, you can partake in mini-golf games, go-kart rides, laser tag, rock climbing and bumper boats. Outside attractions are dependent on favorable weather conditions.
Admission: $19.99 per person, plus tax
Mall-O-Ween at Towne West Square
5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive
A Halloween tradition of sorts, Mall-O-Ween returns to Towne West Square on Monday night. Children are invited to trick-or-treat in the mall Monday evening as an alternative (or precursor) to hitting the streets. There will be a Halloween costume contest for ages 12 and younger. The rules: Masks are allowed only for ages 12 and younger, no toy weapons are allowed, and costumes should be worn only during the event hours.
Admission: Free
Mall-O-Ween at Towne East Square
5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive
East-siders can also participate in this Halloween-in-the-mall event at Towne East Square on Monday. Participating retailers will have candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters on Monday evening; participating stores will have a sign in the window. The Noerr Programs will be on the lower level in the Sears court taking Halloween photos from 4 to 8 p.m. The rules: Masks and face-painting are allowed only on ages 12 and younger, no toy weapons are allowed, and costumes are allowed only during the event period.
Admission: Free
Spookville at The Arc
5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
The Arc of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. Second St.
For families with kids under age 12. Spook house, games, a photo booth, crafts and more.
Admission: Free. 316-943-1191.
Trunk-or-treat events
All are free unless otherwise noted.
East Wichita
Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Inflatables, petting zoo, face-painting, candy, food, games.
Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Games, inflatables, hay rack rides, food and more.
East Point Church of Christ, 747 N. 127th St. 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Inflatables, pumpkin contest, best trunk contest, face-painting, hotdog feed and more.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 611 S. Erie. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Candy, games, food.
East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Candy, games, hotdogs, chips.
Wichita Bible Church, 633 S. Woodlawn. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Candy, games.
Metro East Baptist Church, 333 N. 143rd St. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Inflatables, games, candy.
St. Matthew CME Church, 841 N. Cleveland. 5:30-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Candy, games.
Greater Mitzpah Baptist Church, 1701 E. 11th St.. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Candy, hotdogs, games.
Haunted Courtyard at the Hollywood Apartments, 207 N. Emporia. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
West Wichita
Newman University, Wilkins Field, 3100 W. McCormick. 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Inflatables, candy, food for sale.
Delano Safe Treat, Historic Delano District. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Various businesses in Delano will hand out treats. Starts at McLean and Douglas, travels west on Douglas. Dog treats also to be provided.
West Ridge Community Church, 7315 W. 13th St. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Candy, games.
Calvary Bible Church, 220 S. Handley. 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Candy, hotdogs, nachos, hot chocolate, soda, games.
Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St. North. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Free. $1 food. Hayrack rides, pony rides.
Church at the Cross plus The Father’s House, 2901 W. Taft. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Candy, chili feed.
Northwest Free Methodist Church, 3224 N. Tyler. 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Candy, hay rack rides, inflatables, mini-golf, cake walk, games.
West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
South Wichita
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Pre-school area, inflatables, carnival booths, more.
Mending Place at South City, 1513 E. Galena. 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Inflatables, music, snacks, candy.
Spangles, 1138 W. Pawnee. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trunk-or-treat and classic car show. Car show until 10 p.m., restaurant open until 11 p.m.
True Life Church, 4400 S. Hoover. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hotdogs, hay rides, games, crafts, candy.
Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church, 1515 E. Harry. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Inflatables, games, candy, hotdogs.
Parklane Shopping Center, 1081 S. Glendale. 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Faith Christian Church, 2110 W. 45th St. South. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Candy, carnival games, crafts, refreshments.
Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Inflatables, hay rack rides, food trucks.
North Wichita
Community Life Church, 11110 E. 26th St. 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Candy, popcorn, hot chocolate, carnival games, best trunk competition.
Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3051 N. Parkdale. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Candy, face-painting, games, prizes, fun with the elders.
The Village at Greenwich, 2350 N. Greenwich. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating, shopping throughout the day.
Jaguar/Land Rover Wichita, 1525 N. Greenwich. 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Cornerstone Christian Church, 5531 E. 37th St. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Games, face-painting, s’mores, candy.
Don Hattan Chevrolet, 6000 N. Hattan Drive. 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Suburban
Pumpkin Patch Block Party, 1900 E. James, Derby. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Free pumpkins, treats, hotdogs, community partner booths.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Free face-painting, candy. Hotdogs and other snacks for sale.
St. Mary Catholic School, 2306 E. Meadowlark, Derby. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Downtown Clearwater Halloween, downtown Clearwater. 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Hotdog feed at 5 p.m., parade and trick-or-treating at 6 p.m.
Derby Antique Market, 317 N. Rock Road, Derby. 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Ages 12 and under welcome to trick-or-treat in the antiques market.
Newton Halloween Safe Walk, downtown Newton. 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Dozens of local businesses will be handing out treats in downtown Newton.
Andover Safe Halloween, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Road. 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Various businesses will be set up in the St. Vincent’s parking lot. Others will be set up at their own locations.
Wyldewood Cellars Winery, 951 E. 119th St., Peck. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Lots of candy. No wine.
Trick-or-Treat on Main Street, Main Street, downtown Haysville. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Businesses hand out treats. List of participating places available at Vickers Building, 140 N. Main.
Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner, Derby. 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Inflatables, candy, food, games.
Colwich Community Library, 432 W. Colwich Ave., Colwich. 9-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
First Christian Church, 524 E. Wood, Clearwater. 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Corn mazes and pumpkin patches
Walter’s Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open through Monday, Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Offering 30 acres of pumpkins, two giant jumping pillows and a “farm scene investigation” corn maze where guests try to solve the mystery of the missing farmer. Daytime admission is $9 weekdays and $12 weekends. Find your way through the maze by flashlight 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for $8. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com
Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open through Monday, Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, petting zoo and pumpkin cannons. Admission: $8. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com
Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open Tuesdays-Sundays through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $2.50 for hay-rack rides from parking lot to pumpkin patch, $3 kids’ corn maze and $5 pumpkin slingshot. 316-518-8907
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 374 E. 70th St., Newton. Open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. Take a hay-rack ride to the pumpkin patch. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com
Gaeddert Farms Corn Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St., Buhler. Open through Saturday, Oct. 29. Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-9:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pumpkin bowling, giant jumping pillow and concessions. General admission $2. Maze admission $9.50; ages 4-10, $7.50. Flashlight nights, dusk-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Hay rides 2 p.m.-dusk Saturdays and Sundays for $2. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com
Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open through Wednesday, Nov. 5. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. 15-acre corn maze. Admission: $10; ages 5-12, $8. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Free petting zoo. Pony rides available for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com
Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca. Open through Monday, Oct. 31. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturdays, 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Corn maze and pumpkin patch. Corn maze: $8. 316-524-8062 or coxfarm.com
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Petting zoo, milking demo, pig races, hay wagon rides. Admission: $7. Each paying guest will receive a pumpkin. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays in October. By appointment for groups on weekdays. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Admission to the farm is $7; $5 for military, with access to fishing, hay-rack rides, nature trails, corn maze, playground and live music. 316-733-1887
Stone Barn Mercantile and Farm, 20438 K-15, Dexter. Open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays in October. Pumpkins for sale; 4-acre corn maze. Admission to corn maze: $5 adults, $3 students. 620-886-1703 or stonebarnmercantile.com
Contributing: Katie Hobart of The Eagle
