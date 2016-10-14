13 fun things to do in the Wichita area this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

It’s getting to be that busy time of the fall, where responsibilities are starting to stack up, weeks are starting to fly by, and – of course – the specter of the holidays is fast approaching.
Don’t get me wrong: I love the holidays, but they always seem to sneak up on me, no matter how early I start planning. For students at area colleges, this is midterm season, which only adds to the business.
Thankfully, there are ample opportunities to get out this weekend, relax, and forget about the stress of the week.
Here are my recommendations for what to do this weekend in the Wichita area:
‘Wicked’ at Century II
8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun.
It’s true: No one mourns the wicked, but you may well as well start mourning if you miss “Wicked” while it’s in town for its two-week run. “Wicked” opened at Century II on Wednesday, and it continues through Oct. 23 every day (except Monday). The smash-hit Broadway show is set in Oz, and details the life of Elphaba, a magical outcast (who eventually comes to be known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and her association with Galinda, the prissy, popular girl at school (who eventually changes her name to Glinda the Good). This current traveling cast has received rave reviews from the cities in which the show has recently stopped (South Bend, Ind.; Providence, R.I.). I saw the production when it came to Kansas City last October, and if it’s anything similar to that, which it is, you’ll be in for a treat. Tickets start at $54, though they are going fast for the weekend shows. Get your tickets at www.wichitatix.com or by calling 316-303-8100.
Tallgrass Film Festival
9:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat., 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sun.
If you’ve never been to the Tallgrass Film Festival, this is a great year to get in the habit. The film festival, which is regarded as one of the best in the country, started Wednesday and runs through Sunday at various venues through downtown Wichita. Tallgrass is more than just a chance for movie-lovers and general entertainment-seekers to watch up-and-coming independent films. It’s also a chance for you to meet filmmakers, producers and various actors and actresses in those films. For first-time attendees, the schedule may be a bit daunting – if you follow this link, you can see a schedule of the films, including when and where they are showing. Tickets for each film are no more than what you’d pay at the Warren. If you’re unsure what to see, read Eagle writer Rod Pocowatchit’s guide to this year’s fest.
Shop ‘til you drop at Holiday Galleria
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.
For those who like to multitask when holiday shopping (and pick a few things up for yourself while you’re at it), the Holiday Galleria this weekend is a recommended stop. The annual event, which is put on by the Junior League of Wichita, features more than 100 regional and national vendors selling their wares in Century II’s Expo Hall – which, in many cases, you won’t be able to find at local stores. General admission tickets to the Holiday Galleria are $10 per person, though there are discounts available for large groups. There will be a cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., and a fashion show from 2 to 3 p.m. Sat., so it looks like Saturday would be the most hoppin’ time to attend.
Time Eddy II convention
Fri. through Sun.
Wichita’s “Doctor Who” convention returns for a second year at the Best Western Wichita North, 915 E. 53rd Street. “Whovians” from across the state and the general Midwestern region are expected to descend upon the hotel for three days of “Doctor Who”-themed panels, contests and other fun. This year’s special guest is Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor in the BBC television show. The first Time Eddy convention last year drew large crowds. Single-day tickets range from $18 to $45, depending on age and day. For more information, go to www.timeeddy.com.
Museum of the Undead at Exploration Place
7 to 11 p.m. Fri.
In the spirit of “The Walking Dead” – which premieres its seventh season on AMC on Oct. 23 – Exploration Place is hosting a 21-and-up zombie-themed event Friday, “Museum of the Undead.” At the event, where there will be food and drink available for purchase, there will be various zombie-themed activities to partake in. These include mini-golf, firing a cannon at zombies “using beer goggles,” playing Twister with your DNA code, and throwing “DNA into a cup of chemical solution with Pathogen Pong.” Admission is $25 for the general public, $20 for members. Entry includes admission to all museum exhibits and one free drink ticket.
Opening of the Wichita Thunder season
7:05 p.m. Sat.
The Wichita Thunder hockey team makes its return to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday for the opening of its 2016-17 season, and if you’ve never been to a game before, Saturday is a good chance to do so. The Thunder had a bit of a rough season last year, finishing last in the ECHL Central Division with an 18-41 record. In the offseason, the Thunder made some major changes that are sure to impact the team’s chances in 2016-17. New head coach Malcolm Cameron was hired in May (at the same time the team unveiled a new logo). The team announced an NHL affiliation with the Ottawa Senators (which, in the hockey world, is a big deal). The team has gone through a myriad of roster changes, and perhaps best of all, the team (along with the rest of the ECHL) was included in the “NHL ‘17” video game for Xbox One and Playstation 4. Tickets range from $12 to $35 and are available at www.selectaseat.com or 855-755-7328.
FREE: GUTS: Creatives Carving Wishes
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.
Pumpkin-carving is always more fun with others. On Saturday at the Alley Indoor Entertainment, you can carve your own Halloween pumpkin while also watching local artists carve their own intricate pumpkins. The event, which is put on by AIGA – the professional association for design – is a fundraiser for Make-a-Wish Kansas, though admission to the general public is free. There is a cost to enter the pumpkin carving competition on site – more details of which can be found on AIGA’s site. There will also be inflatables, face-painting, a photo booth, and bluegrass music from 1 to 3 p.m.
FREE: Pumpkin drop at Stearman Field
2 p.m. Sat.
I’ve never been to this event before, but it sounds like a hoot. On Saturday, Stearman Field is hosting its fourth annual Pumpkin Drop, where you can watch pilots of small planes drop pumpkins out of the plane in an attempt to land closest to a target. If you’ve never been to Stearman Field, 14789 SW 30th St. in Benton, you’re missing out. The small airport has a nice bar and grill where you can sit and watch planes take off during lunch or dinner – that means you get to enjoy the best part of going to an airport without having to worry about TSA. There will be a costume contest Saturday afternoon for the little ones, and then later in the evening, there will be a costume contest for adults and a live band performing at 7 p.m.
Powderpuff football at Hartman Arena
4 p.m. Sat.
Remember powder puff football from high school? On Saturday, you can have the powder puff experience again, but for grown-ups (and for a good cause). The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a “blondes vs. brunettes” flag football game at Park City’s Hartman Arena at 4 p.m. Sat. In the game, redheads are “free agents.” It’s likely too late to sign up to play, as participants have been fundraising for a while and have a substantial fundraising goal, but it’s not too late to watch. General admission tickets to watch the game are $15 for people 13 and older and $10 for ages 4 to 12.
Sara Evans at Kansas Star Casino
7:30 p.m. Sat.
Country singer Sara Evans is coming to Mulvane for a concert at the Kansas Star Arena on Saturday evening. Evans is perhaps best known for her 2005 album, “Born to Fly,” after which she was nominated for multiple country artist-of-the-year awards. Her 2010 single, “A Little Bit Stronger,” was certified platinum by the RIAA. Tickets to the concert start at $20, and are available at www.kansasstarcasino.com. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.
Dalek mural painting at Harvester Arts
Sat. through (technically) Wed.
Internationally known painter James Marshall, aka Dalek, will be painting a large geometric blue-green mural on the facade of Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington, this week. Spectators are welcome. Marshall will also give a public talk about his history and the mural project at Harvester Arts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. After the talk, there will be a Q&A session.
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra fall concert
4 p.m. Sun.
For those in the mood for a bit of classical music – and a bit of a drive – the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra is hosting its fall concert Sunday at Bethel College’s Memorial Hall. The concert will feature Kathryn Steely on viola, orchestra alumni players, and Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” Tickets range from $6 to $15, and are available at Faith & Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main in Newton, or online at www.nmkso.org.
Area fall festivals
Maize Fall Festival
5 to 10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.
The annual Maize Fall Festival, a joint effort of the Maize Lions Club, the city of Maize, Maize public schools and Wichita State University, takes place this weekend at the WSU West campus, 3801 N. Walker Ave. in Maize. Admission to the festival is free. There will be craft vendors, a car show, a singing contest and more – mostly all on Saturday. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sat. The festival also features a carnival, and the carnival rides are open until late both nights – riding the rides will cost money, though.
Bel Aire Fall Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.
Bel Aire’s Fall Festival runs around mid-day Saturday at the Bel Aire Rec Center, 5251 E. 48th St. North. There will be various food trucks present, as well as a host of activities like inflatables, a petting zoo, covered-wagon train rides, a balloon artist and face-painting. Also of note is the car show you can attend – entry into the show is free. The festival is free.
