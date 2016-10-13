Wichita Thunder a playable team in new video game

For the first time, gamers can play as a minor-league Wichita sports team in a major video game.
The Wichita Thunder is a playable team in “NHL 17,” which was released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last month.
The game is ultra-realistic, featuring photos and names from the Thunder’s actual roster – despite a minor hiccup in calling the Thunder’s home ice the “Instruct Bank Center.” The Instruct Bank Center is also jam-packed with cheering fans, which may not totally jibe with the Thunder’s most recent results, but it’s a scenario Thunder officials hope to see this season.
The video game comes at a time when the Thunder is undergoing organizational changes.
This offseason, the Thunder hired a new head coach, got an National Hockey League affiliation with the Ottawa Senators, designed a new logo, and are only returning four players from last year’s team. On top of that, this year is the Thunder’s 25th anniversary season.
“(‘NHL 17’) goes in line with everything we’re doing this year,” said Joel Lomurno, general manager of the Wichita Thunder. “It’s a perfect fit for what we’re doing this season, with all our new initiatives.”
The game
Currently, the Thunder’s roster in the video game is last season’s – though Lomurno said the game is wired to update the rosters in-game as they are updated in real life.
As a team, the Thunder’s offense and defense are ranked near the bottom. Only two other teams on the Thunder’s level have a better goalie rating than the Thunder, though. That low-ranked offense makes it difficult to win as the Thunder unless the player has some experience playing the game.
An Eagle reporter (and gamer) new to “NHL 17” was unable to win a game playing as the Wichita Thunder, though he was able to win a pretty gnarly fistfight playing as former Thunder player Michael Neal against the Tulsa Oilers.
The game is so realistic that the advice it gave the Thunder player was to focus on aggressive, physical play – a strategy the Thunder has employed in recent years to varying degrees of success.
Every team in the ECHL (formerly East Coast Hockey League), in which the Thunder has played since 2014, was included in the video game this year. The ECHL is essentially a secondary minor-league for NHL teams, a tier below the more-advanced American Hockey League – for sports fans, think of it as AA-level minor-league baseball.
Never before have ECHL teams been included in a hockey video game, and in Wichita, none of the other minor-league teams are affiliated with a major-league sports team.
“We’ve been in the ECHL going on our third year, and every year something gets a little more exciting,” Lomurno said. “Obviously we haven’t been winning the last couple of years, but I think we’ve turned that corner. ... (The game is) realistic – if, maybe, we don’t beat the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night, you can go home after the game and beat them up yourself.”
...if, maybe, we don’t beat the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night, you can go home after the game and beat them up yourself.
Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder general manager
Ian Lowe, a forward with the Wichita Thunder (and the only player an Eagle reporter could score a goal with in-game), said he doesn’t play video games, but plans to pick up a $60 copy anyway.
“We were talking the other night that we might buy it just to have it, to say your name is in an Xbox game or a PlayStation game,” Lowe said. “That’s pretty neat for the kids, grandkids to see.”
How it happened
The process to get the Thunder and other similar teams in a professional hockey game has been ongoing for about four years, said Ryan Crelin, senior vice president of business operations for the ECHL. The “NHL” series is made by EA Sports, a well-known video game developer.
The league had 21 teams at the time – it has 27 active teams now, including Wichita.
At the time, developers at EA Sports were busy transitioning to the new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems, so adding a league to the game was not a viable option then, Crelin said.
“Comically, the guy who kind of oversees the production of the NHL games played in the ECHL, so he was familiar with the league,” Crelin said. “Every year I’d reach out and talk to them to see what our options were. ... Good things take time, I guess.”
The ECHL has agreed to a multi-year deal with EA, Crelin said, so the Thunder and all of the other teams in the league will be included in future installments of the “NHL” series as well.
“When you work with these guys – their slogan is ‘It’s in the Game’ – every detail they try to get right, even for the ECHL,” Crelin said. “If you go into their instant replay mode, if you flip over the puck and look at the back, it’s got (ECHL Commissioner) Brian McKenna’s signature on it. Every detail is in there.”
“NHL 17” is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $59.99 at area GameStop, Walmart, Target and other retailers.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
NHL 17 tournament
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Wichita State University’s Rhatigan Student Center, as part of Wichita eSports’ “Unconference Tech/Gaming Expo”
How much: $25. Price includes a ticket to the Thunder’s game that same day against the Utah Grizzlies.
Sponsors: Wichita Thunder and Wichita eSports
Prize: The winner gets a glass suite at a Thunder game for a night, one voucher book of 50 undated tickets, a champion T-shirt and a chance to compete in the national tournament.
Tournament information: Brandon Domingue at the Thunder office. 316-264-4625 or bdomingue@wichitathunder.com.
Comments