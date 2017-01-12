Teenager takes bottle flipping to new level

Bottle flipping is no big thing to most teenagers nowadays. But Aaron Mah, of Concord, California, tested his skills in a new way. (Julie Mah / The Wichita Eagle)
Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region. (Courtesy of Oregon Zoo / Jan. 11, 2017)

How potholes are formed

In the winter, potholes can be a constant challenge for drivers across the nation. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather. (Courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

Taking carbon monoxide seriously

Mark Scott, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Hospital, explains how hyperbolic chambers help relieve headaches, nausea and other symptoms associated with carbon monoxide poisoning. Odorless and colorless, the gas kills 400 to 500 people in the U.S. each year and sickens thousands of others.

