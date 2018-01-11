Nostalgic? Create a bank of memories today for tomorrow

Most of the holiday decorations are down. The Christmas tree is now mulch, gifts have been put away or returned. The most nostalgic season of the year is over.
That said, it seems the older a person gets, the more nostalgic they become regardless of the time of year. Memories are memories good and bad, but nostalgia is somehow deeper. It’s bittersweet. So many times when you’re being nostalgic it’s about days gone by and time spent with people who are no longer here.
My mom loved Christmas so every year I think of her and how she wanted everyone to come over to put up the tree. I think my wonderful memories of Christmas spur me on to make the holiday fun and unforgettable for my family.
Another lesson we can learn from reminiscing is to make the most of this very day. Looking back is a reminder of the importance of having bonding experiences with those close to you.
I’m very sentimental. I usually get teary eyed when I go through old photographs. But regardless how sentimental a person is we must not fall into the “why can’t it be like the good old days” syndrome. It can’t be and it won’t be like we remember.
Years ago my dad and I would watch football. I didn’t know the rules and still don’t understand some of the game, but at least it was time spent with dad. I remember the excitement of a touchdown. When the ball went over the line we hooped and hollered. Today, the ball goes over the line and the officials have to go to the video to make sure it was truly a touchdown. It’s the same way in basketball.
When I was watching Monday Night Football with my husband Dick, I thought how technology has taken some of the joy, some of the enthusiasm out of the game. I’ll admit I thought, ‘why can’t it be like the days when a touchdown was a touchdown.’
But as I thought about this column, I decided that years from now I’ll remember sitting and watching the game with Dick and think of these days as the good old days. Which reminds me that instead of wishing to go back, it’s best to look forward.
But being nostalgic by nature we’ll always reminisce about those times in our lives we felt safe, happy, comfortable and stable.
And as we honor our past, we need to make sure we’re making new memories that will be wonderful to look back on.
