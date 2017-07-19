“Boy, he’s a charmer.”
“Isn’t she charming?”
We’ve all heard comments describing someone’s charming personality, but what is charm anyway? The Wall Street Journal Magazine has a feature where luminaries weigh in a topic. One month the topic was charm. One of the people giving their opinion was Wendy Whalen, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet.
In the column she said “For a dancer, charm is a gift because it goes a long way in allowing you to engage and communicate with your audience. Whatever your art form, it’s a quality that proves helpful.”
Wichitans were fortunate to see Wendy dance in the Friends University Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” for 18 years.
Stan Rogers, associate professor and director of the ballet department at Friends, says Wendy knows about charm because she is indeed charming. I agree. I met her once backstage. It was after the last performance and she was trying to catch a plane back to New York City. Even in a rush she gave me a big smile, took time to look me in the eye and told me how happy she was to meet me.
Stan says he thinks charm is the ability to talk to anyone about anything. “I remember the first time I picked Wendy up at the airport. She was so sincere and real. I found that very charming,” he said.
I asked several people how they would describe a charming person. Marni Vliet Stone said, “In everyday practical terms, I guess charm starts with energy, enthusiasm, listening skills and smiling with your lips and your eyes. That, to me, is a charmer.”
Cheryl Horton believes compassion for others is part of being charming, also tolerance, thoughtfulness, “and a charming person has a kind spirit,” she said.
Sierra Scott agrees saying, “I think people who take a sincere interest in others are charming. People who make you feel like you are the only other person in the room when you’re talking with them are charming.”
Several people touched on selflessness. But Vicky Reiff wonders if people think charming people are ingratiating. That brings to mind those folks who can “turn on the charm.”
Nearly every person I talked with on this subject said a person has to be real and genuine in their actions and disposition to truly charming.
Personally, I agree with Marni that charm starts with a smile. And for me a sense of humor is a must. People who can find the humor in life are charming in my opinion.
A friend of mine said as a teen she was forced to go to “charm school.” When I teased her and said, “I hope your parents got a refund,” we laughed. The charm being taught there was all about manners and the proper way to conduct yourself in various social situations. We agreed knowing which fork to use at dinner doesn’t make you a charming person.
Wendy Whalen believes charming people get the job done easier. Kelly Johnson, a ballet student of Sharon Rogers at Friends University, was thrilled to be in The Nutcracker production a dozen times when Wendy performed. Smiling, and with a sigh she said, “I danced on the same stage as Wendy Whalen. I was in awe of her. She was friendly and approachable. So charming.”
Have a nice day and be your charming self.
