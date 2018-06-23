Actress Cynthia Nixon says son has come out as transgender

FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon looks at the crowd as she introduced during a campaign event at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York. Nixon has announced that her 21-year-old son Seph Mozes has come out as transgender. The former “Sex and the City” star posted the announcement on her Instagram account on Friday, June 22 to mark the 14th annual Trans Day of Action. Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York’s Democratic primary for governor. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo