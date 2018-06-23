Latino leaders question Census head over citizenship query

Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 questionnaire, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Phoenix. The group opposes the question and says it’s politically driven and will result in an undercount of Latinos in the nation. Astrid Galvan AP Photo