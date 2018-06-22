Central African Republic minister says Becker passport fake

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, German tennis legend Boris Becker attends a news conference speaking about his new role in the German Tennis Federation in the town hall in Frankfurt, Germany. Central African Republic's foreign minister says on Friday, June 22, 2018 a reported diplomatic passport for Boris Becker appears to be a fake and the country's prosecutor general will investigate. The retired German tennis star claims that his role as Central African Republic's attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain. Michael Probst, file AP Photo