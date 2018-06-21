Israeli PM's wife charged with fraud, breach of trust

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 file photo, Israel's Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu arrives for the meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at Bercy Economy Ministry, in Paris, France. Israeli prosecutors have charged Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, with a series of crimes including fraud and breach of trust. The Justice Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, June 21, 2018, that Sara Netanyahu stands accused of misusing public funds by fraudulently ordering hundreds of meals to the prime minister's official residence worth over $100,000 while falsely stating there were no cooks on staff. Francois Mori, File AP Photo