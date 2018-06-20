Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 image originally released by NBC, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," in New York. Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish he felt following the backlash to his now-infamous hair mussing appearance with Donald Trump. Trump opponents criticized Fallon for a cringeworthy interview only weeks before the election where Fallon playfully stroked Trump’s hair. NBC via AP, File Andrew Lipovsky