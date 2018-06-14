Appeals court considers woman's challenge to life sentence

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Cyntoia Brown appears in court during her clemency hearing at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Attorneys for the Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 are asking federal appellate judges to throw out her sentence, in a case that has attracted celebrity attention. Brown’s attorneys will argue Thursday, June 14 before a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel. The Tennessean via AP, Pool Lacy Atkins