The Latest: Legal pimp defeats Nevada lawmaker in GOP race

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Clark County Commission member Steve Sisolak meets with people during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates organized by Nevada faith groups. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades. The fight between Sisolak and Christina Giunchigliani has seen them spar over their response to the October mass shooting in Las Vegas while pledging to resist President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association. John Locher, File AP Photo