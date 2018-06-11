'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor fights for Venezuelan children

This May 29, 2018 photo provided by Elisa Arguello shows actor Peter Mayhew, front right, posing for a photo with members of the "Star Garrison," the Texas chapter of Star Wars Fan Club "501st Legion," including Venezuelan Elisa Arguello, dressed as Princes Leia, as they launch the Chewbacca Challenge Coin, a fundraising campaign whose proceeds will benefit a charity feeding underprivileged children in Venezuela, during the Comicpalooza event in Houston Texas. The copper coins are being sold online for $10 by the Peter Mayhew foundation. But proceeds will go to “Ponte en sus zapatos, a small Texas charity that has been working in Venezuela for over a year and claims to feed 100 needy children every day. (Elisa Arguello via AP)