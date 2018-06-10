Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

FILE - The motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Shangri-la Hotel in Singapore on Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. leader Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. “Fox & Friends” co-host Abby Huntsman on Sunday accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of “two dictators.” She later apologized on air for what she had said. Joseph Nair, File AP Photo