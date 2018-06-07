Once-drab Warsaw changed by wealth into booming modern city

In this May 25, 2018 photo, the communist era Palace of Culture and Science, foreground, is one of the many skycrapers in the city skyline, in Warsaw, Poland. Warsaw, a city of Old World charm that was turned to rubble and ash by Nazi Germany, has been reborn twice. The Polish capital first became an example of socialist city planning, rising in the postwar era as a drab and grey embodiment of oppressive Communist rule. But almost three decades of post-communist economic growth have produced a booming city of modern glass architecture, cutting-edge museums and revitalized historic buildings. Alik Keplicz AP Photo