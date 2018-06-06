Trump rarely conducts business as usual with foreign leaders

FILE - In this July 14, 2017, file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, shakes hands with U.S President Donald Trump while first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron, left, walk on sides after the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. When he engages with world leaders, Trump rarely conducts business-as-usual diplomacy. Heading into his expected meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Trump’s record on the international stage suggests he’ll seek to charm the notorious dictator and look for an agreement that he can pitch as a win.. (Christophe Archambault, Pool via AP, file)