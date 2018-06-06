The Latest: Hamas lauds Argentina fox nixing Israel game

Argentina's Lionel Messi wipes his face during a team training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper, in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Argentina has called off a World Cup warmup match against Israel following protests by pro-Palestinian groups. A source at Argentina's football federation on Tuesday confirmed the cancellation of the international friendly scheduled to be played Saturday at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem. Manu Fernandez AP Photo