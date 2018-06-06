Ex-soccer boss sentenced in Croatia after corruption trial

President of the Judicial Council Darko Kruslin, center, reads the verdict in a courtroom at the County Court in Osijek, Croatia, Wednesday, June 6, 2017. Former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic has been sentenced to six and half years in prison for embezzlement and tax evasion. Mamic is accused together with tree other former officials of embezzling 15 million euros through fictitious deals made during transfers of several former Dinamo players to foreign clubs, including Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. Darko Bandic AP Photo