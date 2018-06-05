A busy week for Shepard Smith, Fox News' resident contrarian

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith's afternoon news program has always stood out at Fox News Channel, but perhaps never more so than lately. In the last week, Smith has called out the Trump administration for lying about a meeting involving the president's son, punctured claims about the FBI spying on the Trump campaign, dismissed the characterization of the Russian investigation as a witch hunt and resisted White House characterizations of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles Richard Drew, File AP Photo