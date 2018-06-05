White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

WH spokeswoman: I probably have more credibility than media

The Associated Press

June 05, 2018 05:34 PM

WASHINGTON

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's "an honest person" who probably has more credibility than the media.

Sanders made the comments Tuesday during a contentious press briefing in which she was repeatedly asked about delivering an inaccurate statement related to the Russia investigation.

Sanders says, "Frankly, I think my credibility is probably higher than the media's."

Sanders' statement last year that President Donald Trump did not "dictate" a misleading statement about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election was contradicted by Trump's outside attorneys in a letter to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Sanders declined to address the inaccuracy, telling reporters, "I'm not going to go into detail and go into a back-and-forth." She referred questions to Trump's legal team.

