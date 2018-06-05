Kobach enjoys outrage over his use of replica gun in parade

This June 2, 2018, photo provided by the Kobach for Governor campaign shows Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a Republican candidate for governor, posing next to a Jeep mounted with a replica machine gun at the Old Shawnee Days Parade in Shawnee, Kan. Kobach is promising to continue to use a replica of a machine gun as he campaigns in parades and similar venues this summer.

Kobach for Governor campaign via AP

Danedri Herbert