Comedian Artie Lange spared prison term for drug charge

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, comedian Artie Lange attends a premiere for HBO's television comedy series "Crashing," in which he has a recurring role, at the Avalon Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles. A New Jersey judge on Friday, June 1, 2018, ordered Lange to serve four years of probation and complete an outpatient drug treatment program, sparing the Hoboken, N.J., resident a prison term after he pleaded guilty in December 2017 to possessing heroin during a May 2017 traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision