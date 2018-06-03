Pharrell Williams wants to make Virginia Beach film, TV site

Two years ago, Pharrell Williams co-produced the movie "Hidden Figures."
It's the true story of three African-American women — mathematicians from Virginia — whose efforts enabled a then-segregated NASA to launch astronaut John Glenn into Earth's orbit.
The Oscar-nominated movie portrays NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton in the 1960s. But it wasn't filmed on-site, or even in Virginia. The movie was shot in Georgia, where film tax incentives are more favorable.
Williams, a Virginia Beach native, found it odd that, while the events happened in his home state, it was being filmed elsewhere.
"As I stood on set among all of this positivity and productive energy, I asked myself: Why were we telling a Hampton Roads story in Atlanta?"
He poses this question in a new video now being shared around Virginia's state capitol.
His solution is to create a film and sound stage campus, possibly in Virginia Beach.
"Virginia raised me and made me who I am today," Williams said in an email to The Pilot recently.
"Nothing would make me happier than to work with the state of Virginia on making it a place where people come to create film, television shows and advertising. It would provide jobs and inspiration."
Williams is consulting with Venture Realty Group, a commercial real estate developer based in Virginia Beach, on possible sites for a future film campus, according to Donna MacMillan-Whitaker, a managing partner in the company.
"For now, we are focused on putting the right program together, something that attracts the right business, adds jobs and increases revenues for the state," she said.
This isn't the first time Williams has voiced support for his home state.
He's a partner in Venture Realty Group's proposal to bring an entertainment center and surf park to the old Dome site at the Oceanfront and narrates another video promoting that project.
His idea to create studio space in Virginia Beach and enhance the state's film industry has bent the ear of at least one legislator.
Del. Glenn Davis, who represents the 84th District, said he supports the idea and plans to draft legislation for increasing tax incentives for film production in the state.
"Pharrell Williams has always wanted to bring back and help grow the film industry in Virginia Beach and create opportunities for others to have in his home city," Davis said.
There's just one problem.
In Virginia, there's a $6.5 million cap on film incentives that will end in 2022.
"The amount is not enough to create critical mass, to build infrastructure," said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office.
By contrast, Georgia has no limit on incentives and no end date. Last year, the state gave up hundreds of millions in taxes on film production, but the film industry shelled out more than $2 billion there.
In the video he narrates, Williams touts the "economic engine" of film and TV industries. He wants Virginia to be competitive in the "streaming-content renaissance."
"Virginia, we can do this," he says. "It's time now to make Virginia a premiere film destination."
A major player of original series productions is also voicing an opinion in Virginia's government halls.
Netflix executives recently sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam expressing interest in the state.
"We make a large portion of our content in Los Angeles and New York," according to the letter. "However, when we do look outside our core production hubs, Virginia has the potential to be an attractive location with great creative and technical talent."
But Netflix execs say the state's current tax incentives for film production are not favorable enough to make it a viable option.
Improved benefits could entice Netflix to consider shifting production to Virginia long-term, the letter said.
After Georgia passed film tax incentive legislation in 2008, Hollywood producers started making movies and shows there, including "The Hunger Games" and "The Walking Dead."
The decision also spurred other opportunities for the film industry, like the opening of Pinewood Atlanta Studios, home to 18 sound stages. Netflix is a long-term lease holder on more than 10 sound stages in Atlanta, with four of its original shows, like "Stranger Things," based in Georgia.
In 2015, producer Tyler Perry bought a shuttered Army base for film production 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta.
Crew and casting job opportunities opened up and small towns were revitalized.
The Netflix letter made its way to Virginia Beach's City Hall recently and, at the urging of former Mayor Will Sessoms, council members passed a resolution to support the expansion of film tax incentives.
Davis said he believes Virginia has several assets that make it attractive — historic sites, beaches and mountains — all of which could bring down production costs.
"There are other things that Virginia can bring to the table that other states don't have," he said, adding: "It all comes down to what separates Virginia from everything else."
"It comes down to Pharrell's passion. That's what sets this completely apart."
