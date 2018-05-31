Actress Sela Ward's husband plays on her fame in Senate race

In this April 25, 2018 photo, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Howard Sherman and wife Sela Ward, a Meridian, native and well-known actress, smile on the porch of their home, in Meridian, Miss. Sherman, making his first run for political office in his wife's native Mississippi, faces five opponents in the Democratic primary for a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi. The Clarion-Ledger via AP Sarah Warnock