Manchester mayor: Front line firefighters did nothing wrong

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015, Labour's Andy Burnham arrives for a Labour party debate at the Sage in Gateshead, England. Manchester’s mayor Burnham said Friday March 30, 2018, that the city’s firefighters do not need to apologise for the delayed response to the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, which left 22 people dead and injured scores more on May 22. A report earlier this week found that firefighters were not allowed to go to the scene for more than two hours because of confusion about whether an attacker was still on the loose. Scott Heppell, FILE AP Photo