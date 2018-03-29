The Latest: Roseanne Barr calls Trump phone call a 'thrill'

In this combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. Trump reached out to Roseanne Barr to congratulate her after the debut of her ABC sitcom reboot drew 18.4 million viewers. Speaking by telephone Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Barr said the call was "pretty exciting." She described the exchange as a "friendly conversation about working in television and ratings." AP Photo)