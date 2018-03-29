Greek govt upset as spy show denied access to ancient temple

FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the full moon rises near the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, southeast of Athens. The Greek government has slammed a decision by the country’s powerful archaeological council not to allow the BBC to film part of a serialized adaptation of a John le Carre novel in Cape Sounion, site of an ancient temple of Poseidon. Lefteris Kretsos, general secretary for media and communication, said on Thursday, March 29, 2018 the decision by the Central Archaeological Council, or KAS, to reject the BBC’s request to film part of The Little Drummer Girl in Sounion “highlights once again the issues we have as a country.” Petros Giannakouris, file AP Photo