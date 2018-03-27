Celebrities

Judge orders 3 Utah telemarketing companies to pay $500K

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 09:30 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Three Utah telemarketing companies and their owner have been ordered to pay approximately $500,000 for dialing phone numbers on the Do Not Call Registry nearly 100 million times and making more than 4 million additional calls that included misleading statements to induce the sale of DVDs.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby imposed the penalty Friday and also entered a permanent injunction that prohibits Forrest S. Baker III and his companies — Feature Films for Families Inc., Corporations for Character L.C. and Family Films of Utah Inc. — from engaging in deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices.

The judge's order stems from a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice at the request of the Federal Trade Commission.

The complaint went to trial in Salt Lake City's federal court in May 2016.

