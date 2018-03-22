After Parkland shooting, worldwide 'March for Our Lives'

FILE- This March 14, 2018 file photo shows Students sitting in silence as they rally in front of the White House in Washington. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. In the wake of a Valentine's Day shooting, a handful of Parkland, Fla., teenagers are on the cusp of pulling off what could be one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million expected in DC and more than 800 sister marches planned across every continent. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo