Court sides with Marvin Gaye family in 'Blurred Lines' fight

In this combination photo, Robin Thicke performs at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, 2015, left, and Pharrell Williams attends the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration of Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2016. A federal appeals court has ruled refused to overturn a copyright infringement verdict against Thicke and Williams over the 2013 hit song “Blurred Lines.” In a split decision from a three-judge panel, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld a verdict awarding $5.3 million to the family of Marvin Gaye, who said “Blurred Lines” illegally copied from the late soul singer’s “Got to Give it Up.” Photo by Matt Sayles