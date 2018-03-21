Nixon's entry into NY gov's race put gay rights in spotlight

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, New York candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon speaks during her first campaign stop after announcing she would challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination, at a church in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In the already tense New York governor's primary race between the two-term incumbent and the openly gay "Sex and the City" star, there's one issue on which the two Democrats unquestionably share common ground and deep histories: gay rights. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo