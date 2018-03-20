State receives $11.5 million for conservation, recreation

The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced Massachusetts will receive $11.5 million for conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
WWLP-TV reports the funding was announced Tuesday in the department's annual list of apportionments of Wildlife Restoration Program funds. The state is receiving $3.5 million in Sport Fish Restoration funds and $7.9 million in Wildlife Restoration funds.
The money comes from the $1.1 billion generated from taxes applied to hunting, shooting, boating and angling industries.
Comments