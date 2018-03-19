Judge: Guilty plea in Hawaii concert scam stands

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, North Carolina concert promoter Marc Hubbard walks to federal court in Honolulu. On Monday, March 19, 2018, U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi ruled that she is not allowing Hubbard to take back his guilty plea to scamming the University of Hawaii out of $200,000 for a Stevie Wonder concert that never happened. The Star-Advertiser via AP, File Dennis Oda