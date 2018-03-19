Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists

FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Jordan Klepper, host of the new Comedy Central talk show "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," answers a question during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Klepper is planning a slumber party for young activists pushing for action on gun control. Klepper plans to host Thursday's episode on March 22, 2018, of his show, "The Opposition," from a bedroom of a private home in Bethesda, Maryland. That's where young people are gathering in preparation for Saturday's march on Washington to oppose gun violence. Photo by Chris Pizzello