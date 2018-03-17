Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Paul, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

