A media giant in the balance: AT&T antitrust trial kicks off

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. On Monday, March 19, 2018, AT&T squares off against the federal government in a trial that could shape how you get, and how much you pay, for streaming TV and movies. AT&T says it needs to gobble up Time Warner if it’s to have a chance against the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Google in the rapidly evolving world of video entertainment. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo